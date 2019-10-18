Laser show world record set at Staples Center

Posted 11:50 AM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, October 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES — A Guinness world record for largest laser show was set at Thursday evening’s Los Angeles Kings-Buffalo Sabres game at Staples Center.

The Kings Game Presentation Department used 642 lasers to set the record during the first intermission of the Kings 3-0 loss. Andrew Glass, a judge with Guinness World Records, certified the record. The previous record was 342 lasers.

The record came on the 20th anniversary of the first event at Staples Center, a concert by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.

