Knife-wielding woman breaks into home, jumps off roof

LA MESA, Calif. — A woman broke into a home with people inside, threatened them with a knife and then went upstairs and jumped off the roof of the house, La Mesa Police said.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Milden Street in La Mesa. Police said they received a call that a woman had broken into a home and had a knife she was holding it up to the residents inside.

The woman then went upstairs and broke a window to climb onto the roof. She jumped off the roof and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Police believe she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

None of the home residents were injured.