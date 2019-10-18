× Hiker rescued after fainting on trail

SAN DIEGO — Emergency crews performed a rescue at Mission Trails Park Friday, the San Diego Fire Department said.

Officials said a woman in her 40s was hiking along the 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail when she passed out. Authorities were called to locate the woman at about 11:30 a.m.

Medics arrived on the trail at about 11:42 a.m. and treated the hiker, who was then transported to Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

