Gulls lose to Stockton Heat in home opener

SAN DIEGO — Daniel Sprong spoiled Jon Gillies bid for a shutout when he scored on a breakaway with seven minutes, 23 seconds to play as the San Diego Gulls lost their home opener to the Stockton Heat, 5-1, Friday evening.

Sprong skated past two defenders, took a pass from Jack Kopacka and put a shot past Gillies for his first goal of the season. Defenseman Chris Wideman was credited with the other assist.

Byron Froese scored the first two goals, the second on a power play, as the Pacific Division-leading Heat (4-1-0-0) defeated the winless Gulls (0-4- 0-0) for the second time in seven days. Ryan Lomberg scored later in the second period and Zac Leslie and Buddy Robinson in the third for Stockton, the Calgary Flames’ American Hockey League affiliate.

The Gulls were outshot, 37-24, including 15-5 in the third period, before a crowd at Pechanga Arena San Diego announced at 11,523. The Gulls were scoreless in two power-play opportunities, while Stockton scored on one of their two.

Gillies made 23 saves in his first appearance of the season. Gulls starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz (0-3-0-0) allowed five goals and made 26 saves before being removed after Robinson’s goal with 11:50 to play. Kevin Boyle stopped all six shots he faced.

The Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate, are the only winless team in the seven-team Pacific Division.

The Gulls were involved in their third fight in three games. Defenseman Steve Benoit drew a five-minute major penalty for the brawl with Heat left wing Martin Pospisil with 11:15 to play and the Gulls trailing 5-0. Pospisil received a five-minute major, a two-minute minor for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct.

The Gulls will next play next Friday, playing host to the Ontario Reign.