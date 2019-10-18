× Dog found running across freeway rescued by officers

SAN DIEGO — A dog found wandering on the freeway was safely recovered by the San Diego Police Department.

Officers found this cute pup wandering across the freeway by 4600 40th Street. Once they got her to safety, she was taken to the San Diego Humane Society on Gaines street for safekeeping. If anyone knows her owner, we are sure she misses her family! pic.twitter.com/S10xK6ovr5 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 17, 2019

Officers said the dog was found around 5 p.m. Thursday running across the freeway by 4600 40th Street near a dog park in Kensington.

Officers took her to the San Diego Humane Society on Gaines Street for safekeeping.

Officers are asking for the public’s help locating the owner. If you know anything, call the Humane Society at 619-229-7012.