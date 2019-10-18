Dog found running across freeway rescued by officers
SAN DIEGO — A dog found wandering on the freeway was safely recovered by the San Diego Police Department.
Officers said the dog was found around 5 p.m. Thursday running across the freeway by 4600 40th Street near a dog park in Kensington.
Officers took her to the San Diego Humane Society on Gaines Street for safekeeping.
Officers are asking for the public’s help locating the owner. If you know anything, call the Humane Society at 619-229-7012.
32.762382 -117.109990