Crash traps person inside car

Posted 5:17 PM, October 18, 2019

Two cars crashed in the Bay Terraces neighborhood Friday evening.

SAN DIEGO — Crews were working to pull someone from a car after two vehicles crashed in the Bay Terraces neighborhood Friday evening, officials said.

The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. near Parkside Avenue and Alta View Drive. The San Diego Fire Department was working to extricate one person who was trapped inside one of the cars involved in the crash.

Details regarding the extent of the injuries endured in the crash were not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

