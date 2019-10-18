× Crash traps person inside car

SAN DIEGO — Crews were working to pull someone from a car after two vehicles crashed in the Bay Terraces neighborhood Friday evening, officials said.

The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. near Parkside Avenue and Alta View Drive. The San Diego Fire Department was working to extricate one person who was trapped inside one of the cars involved in the crash.

SDFD is working a Vehicle Rescue at Parkside Ave & Alta View Dr. The call was received on 10/18/2019 at 04:46:57 PM and unit(s) arrived at 04:56:48 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/Snbal13BMI #FS19158973 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) October 18, 2019

Details regarding the extent of the injuries endured in the crash were not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.