Attic fire displaces two

Posted 1:25 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, October 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A house fire in Spring Valley displaced two residents Friday.

The non-injury blaze in the 9200 block of Lamar Street was reported shortly after 10 a.m., according to San Miguel Fire & Rescue.

Crews were able to confine the flames to the attic of the house and had them under control within about 25 minutes, SMFR Deputy Chief James Marugg said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the two displaced adults arrange for interim shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Marugg said.

