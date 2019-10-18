All-women MMA league pairs competitors based on skill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Fearless Woman MMA is an all-women fighting league that strives to give women opportunities to find competitors that match their speed and strength.

Point Loma resident Libby Canela started the league three years ago.

"Fearless Woman MMA is just to support every girl that has a dream, regardless of if it's small or big in anyone's eyes. We want to continue supporting the dreams that are placed in their hearts," Canela said. "That's one thing that I'm very passionate about. I don't ever want to look at a little girl or even a little boy and say, 'Your dreams are stupid,' because I was always told my dreams needed to be realistic."

Canela started training and fighting at age 5 and eventually found herself working in all fields of the fight business, from being a competitor to a ring card girl. She eventually began working as an inspector and became the first female licensed promoter in California.

As a promoter, Canela saw the inequality of matches based on weight rather than skill.

"As Fearless Woman MMA, we are just trying to find women that have that same caliber style to equal each other. If you throw a white belt against a black belt, who's going to win?" Canela said. "You already know who's going to win because you have the advantages of the black belt."

The league includes amateur fighters here in the United States and professionals across the border in Mexico.

Fearless Woman MMA is looking to expand further with a fight in Russia scheduled for 2020.

For now, the focus is on the league's cross-border event happening in Mission Valley at the end of October. "I'm very excited for our promotion because it's giving the opportunity to women from anywhere to become state champions," Canela said.

As the league prepares for the event, Canela will be working and empowering women of all ages. "With little girls, I train jiu jitsu now and I see a lot of girls that are building their self-confidence. It's empowering but it also gives you the discipline to not take you anger out on anyone or to be the calm in the storm."

Click here to learn more about Fearless Woman MMA and the league's scheduled fights.