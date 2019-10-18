3 men plead guilty in fatal shooting as 1 other awaits trial

SAN DIEGO — Three men who took part in the shotgun slaying of a Pacific Beach resident late last year pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter and assault charges.

Carlos Yslas, 25; Pedro Ramirez, 27; and Freddy Sosa, 38, were previously facing murder charges in the Dec. 29, 2018, death of 44-year-old Marcanthony Mendivil, who was killed in a home in the 2300 block of Wilbur Avenue.

Yslas, who admitted to firing the shotgun, faces up to 30 years in state prison when he is sentenced Jan. 10.

Ramirez, who faces eight years in prison, is also due to be sentenced Jan. 10. Sosa also faces eight years in prison and will be sentenced Nov. 15.

A fourth defendant, Paul Charles Weinberger, 51, remains charged with murder and assault. He’s due back in court next week for a status conference, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 18. Weinberger remains out of custody on $1 million bail.

Prosecutors have said that Weinberger lived in the residence where Mendivil was shot in the predawn hours of Dec. 29. However, neither a motive for the slaying, nor the defendants’ relationships to each other and the victim, have been disclosed.

Officers found Mendivil suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a 1:47 a.m. call of a possible shooting last Dec. 29, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m., Dobbs said.

Deputy District Attorney Flavio Nominati alleged during Yslas and Ramirez’s arraignment earlier this year that both men entered the home masked and gloved.

Yslas threatened another witness with the shotgun, then fired twice on Mendivil, the prosecutor said. The men then fled the scene in a vehicle, according to Nominati.

Weinberger and Sosa were arrested the day of the killing, while Yslas and Ramirez were already in custody on unrelated charges when they were re- arrested and charged in February in connection with the killing.