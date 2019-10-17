Thief crashes through fence at car dealership, steals vehicle

SAN DIEGO — A thief drove a truck through a fence at a Kearny Mesa car dealership, then took keys from a key box and stole a vehicle Thursday, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 6:15 a.m. about a hit-and-run crash at the Kearny Mesa Ford dealership on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Ruffner Street, east of Interstate 805, according to San Diego police.

Officers arrived to find that the wrecked truck had damaged several vehicles, said SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that up to 12 vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The thief also broke into a key box and stole a vehicle, Sgt. Matt Botkin said.

Dealership employees were checking inventory to determine if any other vehicles were missing, but investigators believe only one vehicle was stolen, Botkin said.

No description of the suspect or the stolen vehicle were immediately available.