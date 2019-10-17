San Diego considering new regulations that would ban vendors from tourist areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The City of San Diego is considering new safety regulations that would ban street vendors from popular tourist areas.

The recently enacted Safe Sidewalk Vending Act decriminalized sidewalk vending statewide. To comply with the new parameters, the City of San Diego is drafting a new ordinance.

The proposed regulations would limit where and when vendors can sell their food or other items. It would ban vendors from highly trafficked areas like Balboa Park during summer months, Petco Park during game days, boardwalks and piers. Busy streets in Little Italy, Pacific Beach and other neighborhoods are also off limits.

City officials held a public workshop Thursday evening to get community feedback on the proposed rules.

"It would destroy us financially," Shane Boudreau told FOX 5.

Boudreau and Fernanda Sanchez quit their jobs to start a business selling ice cream in Balboa Park.

"It would affect us greatly," Sanchez said. "I'm still paying student loans."

“It’s preventing people from getting to the tourists where the big money is," another vendor said.

Supporters of the proposed ordinance have safety concerns about crowded sidewalks.

"It gets so compacted here," said Marco Li Mandri, Chief Executive Administrator of the Little Italy Association. “There’s no room for pedestrians ."

The public can comment on the drafted ordinance at two upcoming community workshops before it goes before city council for a vote:

Monday, October 21, 6 - 8 p.m.

Fair @ 44

4350 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92105

Wednesday, October 23, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Branch Library - Community Room

9005 Aero Dr., San Diego, CA 92123