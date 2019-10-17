Police searching for missing 88-year-old woman with dementia

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a missing 88-year-old San Carlos woman with dementia.

Bridget Rita Ferrentino was not at her home on Tuxedo Road and her car was missing from her garage when her family went to visit her Thursday, according to San Diego police. She was last heard from Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Ferrentino is described as 5’6″, 125 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. She drives a maroon 2005 Honda Accord with California license plate No. ATSAMEE.

Anyone who sees Ferrentino should call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.