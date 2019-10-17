Police launch homicide investigation for house fire that killed 3

SAN DIEGO — Police said Thursday they were conducting a homicide investigation after a house fire in Logan Heights killed three people.

The fire was reported along the 3100 block of Clay Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. One victim, who police later identified as Jose Antonio Romero, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Romero’s wife, 46-year-old Nicalasa Maya-Romero, and daughter, 21-year-old Iris Romero, died from their injuries in the days following the blaze.

Two family members, a 23-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son, were still recovering from their injuries.

San Diego police said they were launching the homicide investigation “out of an abundance of caution.”

Authorities said investigators would be working with the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team to determine whether the fire began under suspicious circumstances.