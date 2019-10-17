Crews halt gas leak in Rancho Peñasquitos

A gas leak was reported in Rancho Peñasquitos Thursday afternoon.

SAN DIEGO — Crews stopped a natural gas leak in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood Thursday afternoon, officials with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The leak started along the 9000 block of Meadowrun Way near Black Mountain Road around 4 p.m. and was shut off by 5:30 p.m.

A construction accident was to blame for the leak, which prompted the evacuation of a single home, officials said.

No one suffered any ill health effects due to the wafting fumes, the fire department reports.

