El Chapo’s son reportedly captured in Mexico

CULIACAN, Mexico — Criminals armed with weapons surrounded Culiacan, Mexico Thursday after the government captured Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Alfonso Durazo, the security secretary of Mexico, said Thursday in a message broadcast on television that army and national guard members were patrolling Culiacan’s Tres Rios neighborhood when they were fired upon from a home, the newspaper reported. Inside the house, authorities found four people inside, including Guzman, 28, Durazo said.

