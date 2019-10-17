A truck burns in a street of Culiacan, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, on October 17, 2019. - Heavily armed gunmen in four-by-four trucks fought an intense battle against Mexican security forces Thursday in the city of Culiacan, capital of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's home state of Sinaloa. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
El Chapo’s son reportedly captured in Mexico
CULIACAN, Mexico — Criminals armed with weapons surrounded Culiacan, Mexico Thursday after the government captured Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Alfonso Durazo, the security secretary of Mexico, said Thursday in a message broadcast on television that army and national guard members were patrolling Culiacan’s Tres Rios neighborhood when they were fired upon from a home, the newspaper reported. Inside the house, authorities found four people inside, including Guzman, 28, Durazo said.
