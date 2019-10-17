× Brush fire prompts evacuations along Santa Barbara County coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire triggered evacuations and forced the shutdown of the 101 Freeway after breaking out Thursday along the Gaviota Coast in Santa Barbara County, according to KTLA.

The flames were first reported about 4:30 p.m. near the 12000 block of Calle Real, about 13 miles west of Goleta, according to county fire officials.

The blaze, being dubbed the Real Fire, covered at least 50 acres and was 0% contained.

People in the nearby campgrounds at El Capitan State Beach and residents between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota were ordered to evacuate.

The wind-driven blaze was heading toward the 101 Freeway, which was shut down. California Highway Patrol says the northbound lanes were closed at Las Varas Canyon Road, and southbound traffic was blocked at Refugio Road.

Amtrak service was also shut down through the area.

#Realinc fast moving brush fire impacting el cap canyon. Will impact 101 soon. Evacuations in progress. pic.twitter.com/p3MWtz1PZ4 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) October 18, 2019

