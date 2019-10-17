× 2 dolphin calves born in 2 days at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO — Two bottlenose dolphin calves were born at SeaWorld San Diego this week, SeaWorld officials said Thursday.

The first calf was born Wednesday afternoon to Malibu, a 21-year-old bottlenose dolphin, and the second was born Thursday morning to Maggie, a 16-year-old bottlenose dolphin. Each calf was estimated to weigh about 40 pounds.

According to onsite veterinarians and trainers, both calves and their mothers are healthy and will spend time this week swimming together and bonding.

SeaWorld said its veterinarians will continue to assess the calves in the days to come to ensure they stay healthy during the first few critical days of development.