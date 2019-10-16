Semi-truck takes out power lines in Grantville

Posted 7:10 AM, October 16, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO -- Some San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power early Wednesday morning after a semi-truck driver crashed into power lines in the Grantville area.

San Diego police were called to the intersection of Orcutt Avenue and Carthage Street at 6:18 a.m. following reports of the crash, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Billy Hernandez.

A SigAlert was issued in the area while crews worked to stabilize power lines and remove the semi-truck.

Customers affected by the outage were expected to have power restored by 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.