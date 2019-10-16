Semi-truck takes out power lines in Grantville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Some San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power early Wednesday morning after a semi-truck driver crashed into power lines in the Grantville area.

San Diego police were called to the intersection of Orcutt Avenue and Carthage Street at 6:18 a.m. following reports of the crash, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Billy Hernandez.

A SigAlert was issued in the area while crews worked to stabilize power lines and remove the semi-truck.

Customers affected by the outage were expected to have power restored by 10 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

