Police ask for public’s help in finding hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday asked the public for help in identifying a driver who fled following an Ocean Beach-area traffic accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The victim was walking his bicycle to the north in a bike lane in the 4000 block of Nimitz Boulevard when a white hatchback hit him from behind about 10 p.m. Sept. 6, according to San Diego police.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to check on the man and continued on out of the area.

Medics took the victim to a trauma center for treatment of extensive injuries, including a broken leg and foot, and fractures to his pelvis and several ribs. The man, whose name has not been released, is expected to survive but remains hospitalized, police said.

Investigators believe the involved car was a 2015 to 2018 model Nissan Versa Note.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.