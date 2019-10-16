Parents, students pack forum to learn about dangers of vaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- Parents and students packed the Vista Community Center Wednesday night to listen to a panel of experts discuss vaping and marijuana use among middle and high school students.

The Vista School District organized the event as a way to educate parents on how widespread the problem is. Some say it's "near epidemic proportions."

Diana Holmes brought her son and daughter to the forum hoping to get more information.

"It's a constant worry. I'm surprised how often it's been offered to my children already," said Holmes. "It's scary how easily they can get their hands on it, it's available all the time."

Panelists outlined how both vaping and marijuana use can damage developing brains in young people.

"We're just trying to get information out. We don't want to do scared straight or anything like that -- it's like conducting a science class," said Joe Eberstein of the San Diego County Marijuana Prevention Initiative.