Oceanside, Hoot Rides launch downtown shuttle service pilot program

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The city of Oceanside announced a partnership with the ride-booking service Hoot Rides Wednesday to provide an electric vehicle shuttle service around downtown Oceanside.

The Hoot Rides pilot program will operate for six weeks, offering rides along the beach, Oceanside Pier and Oceanside Harbor in addition to downtown and connecting with the Oceanside Transit Center. Rides will be available Wednesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“A service like Hoot Rides is a natural fit for the beachside city of Oceanside and supports our goals to decrease single-rider vehicles, as well as providing access to alternative, clean modes of transportation,” Oceanside Public Works Director Kiel Koger said.

City officials and the San Diego Association of Governments will work with Hoot throughout the pilot program to analyze the shuttle’s demand and how to best connect riders with popular destinations like restaurants, hotels and retail businesses.

The city will look into establishing a permanent partnership with Hoot to continue the shuttle service if the program is successful, according to city officials. The app is available on the iOS app store and the Google Play store.