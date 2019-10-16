La Jolla doctor pays $125K to settle over-prescribing allegations

SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla doctor accused of over-prescribing highly addictive opioids like fentanyl and oxycodone to his patients agreed to pay $125,000 to resolve the allegations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Dr. Roger A. Kasendorf, an osteopathic physician, wrote prescriptions “that were not issued for a legitimate medical purpose and while not acting in the usual course of his professional practice,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kasendorf’s over-prescribing of fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxycodone and oxymorphone violated the Controlled Substances Act and the False Claims Act, prosecutors said.

“Opioid addiction often begins with doctors prescribing excessive amounts of painkillers,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said. “While we continue to prosecute criminals who supply opioids on the dark web, we will also hold doctors accountable when they write illegitimate and unnecessary opioid prescriptions. This settlement demonstrates our commitment to combating the opioid epidemic on all fronts.”