Hiking app launches in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The city of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department announced the introduction Wednesday of a smart phone app offering easy access to information about the city’s hiking, biking and riding trails.

The Easy2Hike app offers recommended hiking and riding routes and provides information such as park names, addresses, photos and lists of amenities for more than 30 points of interest around the city. Hikers can also download trail maps to access them offline in areas without internet service.

“We know that many of our park and trail visitors will love to have access to accurate information on their smartphones,” Encinitas Special Events and Projects Supervisor Nick Buck said. “Easy2Hike puts a wealth of information and the tools to explore Encinitas’ many incredible places, literally in the palm of your hand.”

Easy2Hike users can also report obstacles, damage to city facilities and sightings of wildlife via the app. City staff moderate the app to ensure its content is accurate and send notifications to users about closed trails. User data is left anonymous to maintain privacy, according to the city.

Easy2Hike is available for free in the iOS app store and the Google Play store.