Friars Road to close for 36 hours this weekend

SAN DIEGO -- Caltrans will be shutting down a section of Friars Road off State Route 163 near Fashion Valley Mall for 36 hours this weekend.

Caltrans teams are scrambling to make improvements to Friars Road before the rainy and holiday seasons hit.

Officials Wednesday announced plans to shut down portions of Friars Road from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday. The closures are intended to give workers a large chunk of time unhindered by traffic so that they can complete the project before people begin flocking to the nearby mall to start their holiday shopping.

The eastbound and westbound lanes along Friars Road over SR-163 will close Saturday evening as construction crews take repaving, concrete pouring and sidewalk construction efforts into their final stages.

Local residents concerned with the closures said the currently six-lane roadway sees tens of thousands of commuters daily.

Others said the potential for progress on the project was worth the 36-hour closures.

The $40 million in tax dollars funding the project has been collected for years. The project is currently on budget, according to Caltrans.