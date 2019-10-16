× Former SDSU student gets probation for string of fires near campus

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old former San Diego State University student who set a string of fires around the campus over the course of three days was sentenced Wednesday to three years probation and will be released from jail to a mental health treatment program for young people.

Madelyn Delarosa was also ordered to stay away from the victims and the SDSU campus.

Delarosa pleaded guilty last month to two counts of burglary and four counts of reckless burning for setting fires to apartments and vehicles across campus between March 13-16.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fires, all of which occurred a few blocks south of Viejas Arena, though prosecutors said one of the blazes was ignited in an apartment where an occupant was sleeping.

A suspected motive for the spree was unknown.

Following her release from custody, Delarosa will be allowed to enter the Pathways Community Services Catalyst Program, which offers housing and services for people between the ages of 16 to 25.

Prosecutors said the spree began March 13 with Delarosa vandalizing a vehicle parked within an apartment complex garage, causing in excess of $1,000 in damage.

At 11 a.m. the following day, an officer on patrol spotted and quickly extinguished a fire in a parked car in the 5500 block of Hardy Avenue, according to campus police.

Deputy District Attorney Rikole Santin said surveillance footage captured the defendant entering a parking garage where a Toyota Prius was set aflame. An hour later, she ignited the exterior door of an unoccupied apartment in the 5600 block of Hardy Avenue, both times by using an unspecified accelerant. A passerby put out the apartment fire before officers arrived, police said.

Around 8:30 a.m. March 15, police received word of the apartment blaze near the 5500 block of Montezuma Road, where the sleeping resident was able to escape without injury, according to Santin. That fire went out on its own, police said.

Delarosa also set a Mercedes-Benz on fire shortly after 8 a.m. March 16 in a parking garage in the 5500 block of Hardy Avenue, and was arrested later that day.