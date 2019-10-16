Drug dealer gets 15 years for selling fentanyl that killed La Jolla man

SAN DIEGO — A 23-year-old drug dealer who sold pills laced with the synthetic opioid fentanyl to a La Jolla man, causing his overdose death last year, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison.

Trevon Antone Lucas, of Highland, pleaded guilty in April to distribution of fentanyl resulting in death in connection with the June 2018 death of the unnamed victim.

Lucas’ plea involved admissions that he posted online advertisements for the sale of prescription pills, some of which were purchased by the 38-year-old victim, according to federal prosecutors, who say Lucas met with the man June 29, 2018, and sold him nine “blues” — or prescription oxycodone pills — for $240.

The “blues” turned out to be laced with fentanyl and the victim was found dead the following morning.

Prosecutors say text messages between Lucas and the victim confirmed Lucas sold him the pills that led to his death.

Additionally, Lucas was informed in late 2017 that the pills he was selling were counterfeit and contained fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Two months prior to the victim’s death, Lucas also learned that similar pills caused the overdose of another San Diego resident, prosecutors said.

“Trevon Lucas knew the pills he was selling were deadly, but he sold them anyway, showing a remarkable disregard for the safety and wellbeing of his fellow human beings,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said. “His greed transcended his humanity, and for that he will serve a very long sentence.”

Three others were indicted along with Lucas for conspiring to distribute prescription hydrocodone pills. Cenclair Marie Fields, Kevin Vandale Chandler and Donovan Adontas Carter all have since pleaded guilty and been sentenced.