Crews extinguish brush fire in City Heights

Posted 1:42 PM, October 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:08PM, October 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Crews extinguished a small brush fire in the City Heights area Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. along the 3200 block of 42nd Street.

The fire burned between 1/4 and one acre by 1:45 p.m. Firefighters stopped the fire’s forward progress shortly thereafter.

Google Map for coordinates 32.739463 by -117.105006.

