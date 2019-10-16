Crews extinguish brush fire in City Heights

SAN DIEGO — Crews extinguished a small brush fire in the City Heights area Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. along the 3200 block of 42nd Street.

1/4 to 1 acre brush fire in the canyon near 3200 42nd St. No evacuations at this point. SDFD currently has several resources on this incident. Please avoid the area if possible. #thornfire pic.twitter.com/MbYJUc6S81 — SDFD (@SDFD) October 16, 2019

The fire burned between 1/4 and one acre by 1:45 p.m. Firefighters stopped the fire’s forward progress shortly thereafter.

The forward rate of spread on this fire has been stopped. We are cancelling a few engines but have several crews who will remain to create a line around the fire. No evacuations are occurring. #thornfire — SDFD (@SDFD) October 16, 2019