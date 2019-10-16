Car plows into Hawaiian restaurant

Posted 11:02 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28PM, October 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- A car plowed into a restaurant inside a strip mall in San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood Wednesday night, but no one was hurt.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Homestyle Hawaiian in the 10600 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard. Police say the woman behind the wheel mistook the gas pedal for the brake, smashing her car through the eatery's glass windows and landing inside.

Police temporarily evacuated the strip mall. Once investigators found the structure was safe, patrons were allowed back inside.

 

Google Map for coordinates 32.822301 by -117.101955.

