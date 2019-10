SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into a Starbucks store in downtown La Jolla Wednesday afternoon, but no one was injured, authorities say.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Prospect Street. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu told officials that his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The store was evacuated. A city building inspector was called out to the scene.