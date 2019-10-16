Armed man prompts evacuations at Pizza Hut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A shopping center in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday due to reports of a man with a gun nearby, authorities said.

A man believed to be armed with a gun outside a Pizza Hut located along the 11000 block of Rancho Bernardo Road prompted evacuation orders around 11 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

Authorities said the man was driving with his girlfriend when they pulled into the shopping center and parked near the Pizza Hut. The girlfriend exited the car and went inside one of the businesses to alert police that her boyfriend was suicidal.

Police arrived at the scene and tried to convince the man to get out of the car and leave his weapon behind. Meanwhile, officers visited the businesses nearby to evacuate customers through the back doors of the buildings.

The standoff ended after about 45 minutes when the man died by suicide, authorities said.

Evacuation orders were lifted at about 12:45 p.m., though police said a section of the shopping center would be closed to the public as authorities remained onsite.

Area is now safe to enter. A portion of the shopping center will remain closed for approx. the next 2 hours. https://t.co/YXxEYaT7sQ — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 16, 2019

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

