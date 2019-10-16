2 injured in knife attacks during South Bay street brawl

CHULA VISTA — One man was stabbed in the abdomen and another man suffered a minor laceration Wednesday morning when they were attacked by two groups of men from two separate cars after getting into an argument near a Chula Vista intersection, police said.

The altercation happened around 2 a.m. near Broadway and Flower Street, Chula Vista Police Lt. Scott Adkins said.

The two victims were walking northbound on Broadway when they got into an argument for unknown reasons with a motorist in a car near the intersection, Adkins said. The car pulled over and three men got out, then another car that was following the first one also pulled over and another group of men got out to confront the victims.

A fight ensued, during which one of the victims was stabbed in the lower abdomen and the other victim suffered a laceration to his abdomen, the lieutenant said.

The man with the stab wound was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Adkins said. The other man declined medical treatment.

The victims’ ages were not immediately available.

No description of the suspects was immediately available, but the two cars were described as Volkswagen Jettas, one silver and one black.