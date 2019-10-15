Third person reportedly dies after Logan Heights house fire

SAN DIEGO — A third person has died following a house fire in Logan Heights over the weekend, according to a GoFundMe.

The victim was identified only as Iris, 21, in an update posted to the fundraising campaign page by Lauren Garibay, a friend of the family.

Authorities Monday reported that a second person had died, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The blaze started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Clay Avenue. When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames and there were reports of four victims trapped inside. Crews could be seen performing CPR on the victims as they were pulled from the inferno.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene. Garibay identified him to the newspaper as Jose Antonio Romero.

Three other victims were taken to the UC San Diego Regional Burn Center, where one of them died. Garibay identified that victim as Romero’s wife, Nicolasa “Nico” Mayo, according to the Union-Tribune.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to the newspaper that two people had died as a result of the blaze.