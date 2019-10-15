Second quake in 24 hours strikes NorCal

TRES PINOS, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 struck in Northern California Tuesday, less than 24 hours after a 4.5-magnitude quake shook in the region.

The earthquake struck about 10 miles southeast of Tres Pinos around 12:45 p.m., according to USGS. Residents from Monterey County to San Jose have reportedly felt the quake, KRON reports.

Tres Pinos is in San Benito County and about 60 miles south of San Jose.

Tuesday’s quake came after a 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay of San Francisco Monday night.

That quake hit at about 10:33 p.m. one mile south Pleasant Hill, a city in Contra Costa County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.