SDG&E announces new wildfire safety initiatives

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric announced new fire safety initiatives Tuesday to improve local wildfire safety and protect against wildfire threats year-round.

The company’s Fire Safe 3.0 program includes artificial intelligence- based weather prediction models, a Vegetation Risk Index analyzing power outage and historical weather data to prevent fires before they happen and the formation of a Wildfire Safety Community Advisory Council to counsel SDG&E on wildfire protection.

SDG&E also plans to open a Fire Science and Innovation Lab in 2020, which will link local academic, government and community leaders to discuss innovative wildfire mitigation strategies and improve the San Diego region’s fire resilience.

SDG&E announced the initiatives Tuesday morning at the company’s emergency operations center.

“SDG&E is proud to announce the new innovations associated with Fire Safe 3.0 and continue our collaboration with other regional leaders to improve community safety,” SDG&E President Scott Drury said. “These advances, and the Fire Science and Innovation Lab opening next year, reinforce our region’s leadership position in managing the risk of catastrophic wildfire.”