Driver killed after car slams into semi, catches fire

SAN DIEGO -- A semi-truck and a car collided on the freeway in Miramar Tuesday morning, sending the sedan up in flames, killing one person and injuring another.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 15 near Miramar Way, California Highway Patrol said.

Officers were told a car slammed into the big rig and caught fire. CHP officers did their best to fight the flames with fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived and put out the blaze.

An injured passenger escaped the flaming sedan, but the driver's body was found inside once the blaze was extinguished, officials said. The big rig driver was the one who called police, CHP said. He was not seriously injured.

It was San Diego County's second fiery, deadly crash between a big rig and a car in as many days.

All lanes on the northbound side of Interstate 15 were shut down for an extended period of time, but traffic was flowing as usual by 6 a.m.