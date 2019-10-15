× Crews make quick work of North County brush fire

VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters worked overnight to keep a small brush fire from spreading to homes in North County.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday near Foothill Drive in Vista. Several trees burned to the ground but crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

There were no reports of injuries.

The small blaze came as San Diego County remains on high alert for fire danger. Last week, multiple fires ripped through Southern California and San Diego Gas & Electric shut off power to some rural areas of the county to decrease the chances of an electrical malfunction sparking a blaze.