Cop who pointed gun at girlfriend gets jail time, probation

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego patrolman who pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s head and physically assaulted her was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail and three years of probation.

Timothy Allan Romberger, 40, pleaded guilty in July to a felony charge of assault with a semi-automatic firearm for the Jan. 12 incident, which occurred in Santee.

Prosecutors said Romberger — an 11-year veteran of the department — pointed a gun at the victim’s head, threw her to the ground, put his hands around her throat and said, “Tell me why you deserve to live.”

He also was served a protective order forbidding him from contacting the victim, was ordered to complete domestic violence courses and to relinquish all firearms.

He remains suspended from the police department without pay, according to SDPD. However, his felony conviction all but ensures Romberger cannot continue working as a police officer in California.

Romberger was taken into custody in Santee one day after the assault was reported.