1 airlifted to hospital in early morning cliff rescue

Firefighters set up lights near the Torrey Pines Gliderport for an early morning cliff rescue.

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters worked in the dark to rescue a group of people stranded on a cliff at Torrey Pines early Tuesday morning.

The rescue started just before 4:30 a.m. when San Diego Fire-Rescue got a call about three people needing help in the area. When rescuers arrived, they learned two of the people were able to reach safety on their own, but one person was still stuck.

Firefighters were able to reach the person and lift them into a helicopter, which rushed them to the hospital.

SDFD confirmed the victim was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital, but officials did not immediately describe the person or their injuries.

