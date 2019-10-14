Woman struck, seriously injured while getting gas for car

Posted 6:56 AM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53AM, October 14, 2019

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A woman suffered serious injuries Monday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a transition ramp between state Route 76 and Interstate 5 in Oceanside after her car ran out of gas.

The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the transition ramp from southbound I-5 to westbound SR-76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim and another woman were returning to their car, which had run out of gas along SR-76, and were crossing the transition ramp when a Toyota Camry lost control on the ramp.

The two women dived in opposite directions to avoid the car, but one woman was struck.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to a CHP incident log.

No details about the Toyota driver were immediately available.

Google Map for coordinates 33.922926 by -116.663994.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.