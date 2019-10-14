× South Bay Columbus statue vandalized again

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Christopher Columbus statue was vandalized for the second time this year in light of Columbus Day Monday.

The statue at Discovery Park in Rancho Del Rey, a neighborhood of Chula Vista, was covered in red paint. In February, the word “genocide” was written in red paint at the base of the statue.

Columbus statues have been the target of similar vandalism elsewhere in the country, with vandals appearing to make a statement about the explorer and colonist’s treatment of indigenous peoples by painting portions of his monument’s a blood-like red or spray painting phrases.

Some states, plus seven cities in California, are ditching the celebration of Columbus Day.

Others, including Italian-American groups, have said the holiday remains an important part of Italian-American heritage and that Columbus remains a highly notable historical figure worthy of recognition.

The statue was created in the 1990s by the sculptor Mario Zamora, according to the Smithsonian Institution’s research system.