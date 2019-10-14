Sedan crashes with big rig, catches fire in North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A sedan went up in flames after a crash with a semi-truck in North County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5, near Las Pulgas Road and the Aliso Creek Rest Area, according to California Highway Patrol. A big rig crashed with a small sedan, pinning the smaller car, which caught fire.

The two left lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked in the area as of 6:30 a.m.

CHP officers and Camp Pendleton Fire Department were in the area helping the drivers and directing traffic. Officials did not immediately provide details about anyone injured in the crash.

Check live traffic conditions here.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.