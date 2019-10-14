Sedan crashes with big rig, catches fire in North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A sedan went up in flames after a crash with a semi-truck in North County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5, near Las Pulgas Road and the Aliso Creek Rest Area, according to California Highway Patrol. A big rig crashed with a small sedan, pinning the smaller car, which caught fire.

The two left lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked in the area as of 6:30 a.m.

CHP officers and Camp Pendleton Fire Department were in the area helping the drivers and directing traffic. Officials did not immediately provide details about anyone injured in the crash.

