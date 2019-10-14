‘Suspicious person’ prompts North County school lockdown

Posted 12:45 PM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, October 14, 2019

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An elementary school in Oceanside was briefly placed on lockdown Monday after a suspicious person was reported near campus.

Nichols Elementary School went on lockdown around noon, according to Oceanside Police Department. Police called it a “precautionary lockdown” and said officers were sweeping the area for signs of the person.

Police said the school was determined safe and the lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m. They did not immediately announce any arrests or further details about the incident.

Officials did not immediately provide a detailed description of the person spotted near school.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.238141 by -117.315425.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.