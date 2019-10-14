‘Suspicious person’ prompts North County school lockdown

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An elementary school in Oceanside was briefly placed on lockdown Monday after a suspicious person was reported near campus.

Nichols Elementary School went on lockdown around noon, according to Oceanside Police Department. Police called it a “precautionary lockdown” and said officers were sweeping the area for signs of the person.

Police said the school was determined safe and the lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m. They did not immediately announce any arrests or further details about the incident.

Officials did not immediately provide a detailed description of the person spotted near school.

