Major injury car crash shuts down streets
SAN DIEGO — Police are advising drivers to avoid an area where two cars crashed, sending two people to the hospital.
It happened around 1:17 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive in Pacific Beach. Two cars were involved in the crash and two people were transported to the hospital.
Police said Garnet will be shut down in both directions between Morena Blvd and Bond Street, as well as the southbound lanes of Mission Bay Drive from Damon until at least 6 p.m. Monday. Northbound Mission Bay Drive is also down to one lane between Damon and Garnet. Officers are advising drivers to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
32.806032 -117.219000