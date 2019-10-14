× Major injury car crash shuts down streets

SAN DIEGO — Police are advising drivers to avoid an area where two cars crashed, sending two people to the hospital.

.@SanDiegoPD ADVISES DUE TO A MAJOR INJURY ACCIDENT, GARNET IS SHUT DOWN IN BOTH DIRECTIONS BETWEEN MORENA & BOND. SB MISSION BAY DR IS SHUT DOWN FROM DAMON TO GARNET. NB MISSION BAY IS DOWN TO ONE LANE BETWEEN DAMON & GARNET. PLEASE USE ALT ROUTES. THIS WILL LAST APPROX 4 HRS. pic.twitter.com/yAt7n3X0j4 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 14, 2019

It happened around 1:17 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Mission Bay Drive in Pacific Beach. Two cars were involved in the crash and two people were transported to the hospital.

Police said Garnet will be shut down in both directions between Morena Blvd and Bond Street, as well as the southbound lanes of Mission Bay Drive from Damon until at least 6 p.m. Monday. Northbound Mission Bay Drive is also down to one lane between Damon and Garnet. Officers are advising drivers to use alternate routes.

Update on Pacific Beach collision: Southbound Mission Bay Dr is closed @ Damon Ave, Eastbound Garnet Ave is closed @ Bond St and Left turn lane from Westbound Garnet Ave to Southbound Mission Bay Dr is closed. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/T2Gm1koYLp — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 14, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.