Hand-held device could be non-surgical therapy for kidney stones

SAN DIEGO — Clinical trials have begun at UC San Diego Health for a new investigational hand-held technology that could non-invasively fragment painful kidney stones.

Kidney stones are hard deposits of minerals known to cause excruciating pain as they pass through the body. Sometimes scopes must be inserted into the body, or surgery must be undergone to remove them.

The new treatment from UCSD Heath uses cyclic pulses of ultrasound fracture kidney stones at lower pressures and potentially with little to no anesthesia.

“Think of an opera singer hitting the right vocal pitch to produce vibrations that stress and break a wine glass,” Roger Sur, MD, urologist and director of the Comprehensive Kidney Stone Center at UC San Diego Health. “Similar concept. The idea behind this investigational technology is to repeatedly stress certain points in the stone that cause it to fracture into small fragments while avoiding damage to surrounding tissue. “

Overall, the primary goal of the feasibility study is to evaluate whether this new technology, called Break Wave, can safely and effectively fragment kidney stones.

“If this study shows that this technology is both safe and effective in fragmenting kidney stones and does so with little to no anesthesia, it could be a game-changer for patients,” said Sur who performed the world’s first clinical trial procedure. “While watchful waiting is a good approach for the majority of kidney stones, we are in need of more non-invasive technologies that can treat stones without harming other structures.”

Kidney stones affect 13 percent of men and 7 percent of women in the United States. For many sufferers, kidney stones are not a one-time event; the likelihood of recurrence can be up to 50 percent within five years, and 80 percent within 10 years.