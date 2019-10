SAN DIEGO — Crews with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department are working to put out a structure fire at an apartment complex.

The call came in at 1:42 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Santa Margarita Street in City Heights.

SDFD is being helped by crews from the City of Chula Vista and National City.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

SDFD is working a Structure Fire – Comm / Apt at 5389 SANTA MARGARITA ST. The call was received on 10/14/2019 at 01:42:59 PM and unit(s) arrived at 01:48:35 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/W33CLXcc0H #FS19156602 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) October 14, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.