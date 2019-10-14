Driver seriously injured in freeway rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorist suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a solo rollover crash on Interstate 15 in the Fairmount Park area near South Park.

The driver was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet pickup truck that crashed shortly before 6:10 a.m. on the southbound I-15 near state Route 94, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

At some point, the truck struck a tree and ended up on its side, Bettencourt said. The unidentified driver was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego for treatment of major injuries, the officer said.

A SigAlert was issued for the left two lanes of southbound I-15 around 6:30 a.m. The lanes were reopened around 7:20 a.m.

Google Map for coordinates 32.723240 by -117.107658.

