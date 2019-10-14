Dog with special needs helps spread message of acceptance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Josh the Doodle, a dog with special needs, is bringing his message of love and acceptance to San Diego.

The goldendoodle has cerebellar hypoplasia, which is an underdevelopment of the cerebellum, part of the brain which controls motor function. While he isn't in pain, it's difficult for Josh to walk and control his movement because of the condition, so he uses a special walker to get around.

He also relies on Kimberly Elliott and Andrew Hangartner, his loving guardians, who adopted Josh in Arizona. As Elliott shared his story and progress on social media, Josh cultivated quite a following, inspiring Elliott and Hangartner to take their platform further.

The two started a nonprofit group, using Josh's message to work primarily with kids, spreading a message of acceptance for people of all abilities.

You can read more about Be Like Josh here, and watch their full interview on FOX 5 above.

Josh and friends have a meet and greet event at the San Diego Regional Center 50th Anniversary Celebration Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free.