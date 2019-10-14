Dog with special needs helps spread message of acceptance

SAN DIEGO -- Josh the Doodle, a dog with special needs, is bringing his message of love and acceptance to San Diego.
The goldendoodle has cerebellar hypoplasia, which is an underdevelopment of the cerebellum, part of the brain which controls motor function. While he isn't in pain, it's difficult for Josh to walk and control his movement because of the condition, so he uses a special walker to get around.
Josh and I are taking our imperfect selves to Marshal Elementary School today to make some new friends and teach 1st & 2nd graders about why being kind is cool. But before we do, we will be on Fox News San Diego talking about our mission within schools and why inclusion of all abilities is so important. You can watch our news segment live here in Josh’s IG story at 8:15am . . . . #belikejosh
He also relies on Kimberly Elliott and Andrew Hangartner, his loving guardians, who adopted Josh in Arizona. As Elliott shared his story and progress on social media, Josh cultivated quite a following, inspiring Elliott and Hangartner to take their platform further.
The two started a nonprofit group, using Josh's message to work primarily with kids, spreading a message of acceptance for people of all abilities.
You can read more about Be Like Josh here, and watch their full interview on FOX 5 above.
Josh and friends have a meet and greet event at the San Diego Regional Center 50th Anniversary Celebration Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free.