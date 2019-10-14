Coast Guard searches for boat after distress call

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were searching for a missing boat in the Point Loma area Friday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched the search around 5 a.m. after they received a distress call. Officials said the boat was in some kind of trouble, but they weren’t able to determine what caused the issue or what kind of vessel was in distress.

Mexican authorities were notified and helping American rescuers with the search, according to USCG.

