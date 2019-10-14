1 hurt in apartment fire

SAN DIEGO — A fire of unknown origin at a second-floor apartment in Valencia Park Monday afternoon injured a resident, displaced a family of five and caused an estimated $225,000 in damage.

The blaze erupted in a back bedroom in the two-story residential building in the 5300 block of Santa Margarita Street about 1:40 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported. Crews were able to confine the flames to that room and had them under control within about 15 minutes, according to SDFRD public affairs.

Medics took one person to a hospital for treatment of minor burns.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents — two adults and three children — arrange for emergency shelter.

The blaze caused about $150,000 in structural damage and destroyed roughly $75,000 worth of contents, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.