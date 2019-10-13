× Two women rescued from North County cliff

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Two females had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped on a cliff.

It happened around 2:20 Sunday morning at Moonlight Beach. The women walked about 100 feet down the cliff and could not get back up.

“There was about a 30 foot drop to the beach so they were stuck there,” said Battalion Chief Terry Chiros with the City of Encinitas.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to rescue the women. Both were not injured.

“All these cliffs have signs posted that they are unstable due to erosion,” said Chiros. “Luckily no one was hurt.”